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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Moana Villas

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$2,10M
;
4
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ID: 39496
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1482934098
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena
  • Adres
    Calle Calabaza

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive residential complex made up of ten villas with spectacular sea views, they have 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, an interior useful area of 343.94 m2, an exterior useful area of 228.53 m2. The villas are designed with a very sophisticated layout, the houses are open plan and spacious for the highest level of comfort, and feature large windows for a perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle Generous terraces with inspiring sea views and the daily gift of spectacular sunsets make living here very special. The development is located in Benalmádena, Torremuelle, about 800 meters from Benalmádena village where you can enjoy restaurants and bars. It is in a privileged setting, enjoying unrivaled panoramic views of the Mediterranean from its quiet and secluded location. Located in the hills, these exceptional villas are surrounded by spectacular landscapes and are the ideal base from which to explore the many experiences that the Costa del Sol has to offer. The villas offers a unique living experience because it is conceived from a different perspective. Striking the perfect balance in this innovative community, which features a bespoke private social center and leisure facilities to make the most of the beautiful climate.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Moana Villas
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$2,10M
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
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52.0
277,587
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
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Szeregowiec
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