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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Horizonte Village Apartments

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$671,213
;
17
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39113
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 104970805
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Erica, 6

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, flats and villas with stunning sea and mountain views. With amenities such as underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private swimming pools and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern comforts. The majestic residences in the picturesque mountains offer a unique opportunity to savour the tranquil beauty from sunset to sunrise, as the sun casts a golden glow over the coastal landscape. Luxury Italian kitchen cabinets and furniture: Scavolini products are Made in Italy certified and designed for discerning clients. Underfloor heating throughout the property except in the master bedrooms, which have wooden floors. Windows, glass and exterior carpentry by Cortizo, CorVision with double glazing and solar protection. AMENITIES - Children's playground - Outdoor gymnasium - Clubhouse - Swimming pool - Coworking space Easy access to pristine beaches, picturesque villages and vibrant city life guarantees the best of both worlds. Investing in this new project promises excellent growth potential and a steady income stream, making it a smart choice for your future.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
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Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Horizonte Village Apartments
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$671,213
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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