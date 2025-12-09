Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Horizonte Village Apartments

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Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, flats and villas with stunning sea and mountain views. With amenities such as underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private swimming pools and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern comforts.
The majestic residences in the picturesque mountains offer a unique opportunity to savour the tranquil beauty from sunset to sunrise, as the sun casts a golden glow over the coastal landscape.
Luxury Italian kitchen cabinets and furniture: Scavolini products are Made in Italy certified and designed for discerning clients.
Underfloor heating throughout the property except in the master bedrooms, which have wooden floors.
Windows, glass and exterior carpentry by Cortizo, CorVision with double glazing and solar protection.
AMENITIES
- Children's playground
- Outdoor gymnasium
- Clubhouse
- Swimming pool
- Coworking space
Easy access to pristine beaches, picturesque villages and vibrant city life guarantees the best of both worlds. Investing in this new project promises excellent growth potential and a steady income stream, making it a smart choice for your future.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.