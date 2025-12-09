Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alya Mijas Fase 2

New development of contemporary semidetached homes, located in Riviera del Sol, Mijas. The new homes have 3 and 4 bedrooms and have a built space up to 145m². They are distributed over two floors, including a private garden and the option to have private pool too! Each home has been designed with quality and comfort in mind, and the outdoor space is perfect for the Costa del Sol weather. The communal areas include a saline chlorination pool, gymnasium, co-working area, and landscaped garden areas. The specifications of these properties, along with the amenities and location, make these homes excellent value for money. Sitting on a hillside looking out over the Mediterranean, the properties are close to all local amenities including beautiful beaches, schools, dining, golf, shops, bars and everything else La Cala de Mijas offers. Ideally situated in between Fuengirola and Marbella, you are 20 minutes drive from Malaga airport and 20 minutes drive from the nightlife of Puerto Banus, the popular La Cañada shopping centre and the Mijas Aqua Park.