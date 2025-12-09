Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I

New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcántara. It offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort to its owners, with a selection of top quality materials and prestigious brands, as well as careful attention to their design. They also incorporate perfect air conditioning that adapts to both the cold and hot months and optimal soundproofing between homes and the outside. Their construction under the guidelines of the new Technical Building Code (CTE), place these homes at the forefront of the market, as they offer some of the highest levels of energy efficiency. The area has wide and modern avenues with bike paths, gardens, public transportation, and is surrounded by shops and restaurants. In short, a new residential complex with the advantages of a top quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto Banús, for a truly unrepeatable price.