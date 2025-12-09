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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,66M
;
17
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39153
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 314237964
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcántara. It offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort to its owners, with a selection of top quality materials and prestigious brands, as well as careful attention to their design. They also incorporate perfect air conditioning that adapts to both the cold and hot months and optimal soundproofing between homes and the outside. Their construction under the guidelines of the new Technical Building Code (CTE), place these homes at the forefront of the market, as they offer some of the highest levels of energy efficiency. The area has wide and modern avenues with bike paths, gardens, public transportation, and is surrounded by shops and restaurants. In short, a new residential complex with the advantages of a top quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto Banús, for a truly unrepeatable price.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
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Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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