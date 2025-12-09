Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Portamare

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Welcome to an exclusive residential complex that redefines luxury and comfort on the Costa del Sol.
Located in the heart of Estepona, this complex of 22 apartments offers a unique living experience, just 100 meters from the beach and the picturesque port of Estepona, your new home puts you at the epicenter of a vibrant coastal life.
This magnificent project imposes its avant-garde architecture within the urban concept of the city. It has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments designed to offer maximum comfort, and the opportunity to enjoy unparalleled views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibraltar, the African coast and breathtaking sunsets over the sea.
It is distinguished by its functionality highlighting the living room and kitchen open door. Its large terrace makes the light the protagonist of the house and brings harmony and comfort. In addition, you can enjoy the solarium and swimming pool on the roof.
You will find unique spaces that offer an intimate and perfect atmosphere for the enjoyment and well-being of the whole family.
Do not miss this unique opportunity to enjoy all that this wonderful city has to offer, a perfect choice for those who want an exclusive lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty and modern comforts.
Your paradise by the sea awaits you!
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
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Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
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Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.