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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Portamare

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$522,978
;
8
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ID: 39102
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1963241592
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Vista Africa

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex that redefines luxury and comfort on the Costa del Sol. Located in the heart of Estepona, this complex of 22 apartments offers a unique living experience, just 100 meters from the beach and the picturesque port of Estepona, your new home puts you at the epicenter of a vibrant coastal life. This magnificent project imposes its avant-garde architecture within the urban concept of the city. It has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments designed to offer maximum comfort, and the opportunity to enjoy unparalleled views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibraltar, the African coast and breathtaking sunsets over the sea. It is distinguished by its functionality highlighting the living room and kitchen open door. Its large terrace makes the light the protagonist of the house and brings harmony and comfort. In addition, you can enjoy the solarium and swimming pool on the roof. You will find unique spaces that offer an intimate and perfect atmosphere for the enjoyment and well-being of the whole family. Do not miss this unique opportunity to enjoy all that this wonderful city has to offer, a perfect choice for those who want an exclusive lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty and modern comforts. Your paradise by the sea awaits you!

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Portamare
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$522,978
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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