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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lagumare 41

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$571,100
;
8
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ID: 39052
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1815436923
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Casas del Padron

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located in Estepona, one of the most popular and prominent towns on the Costa del Sol. In the surrounding areas of this place are some of the most prestigious golf courses in Europe, the most complete offering of restaurants and hotels, fantastic beaches and exclusive commercial areas. Is characterised by its excellent travel links, as it's only 5 minutes by car from Estepona, 10 minutes from Puerto Banús and 20 from Marbella. Travel is easy by car, taxi or public transport as it's only 50 minutes (80 km) from the International Airport of Málaga, and 43 minutes (50 km) from the International Airport of Gibraltar. The development is made up of 5 three-storey blocks with: · Ground floor with a garden and possibility of a private pool · Middle floor · Penthouses with a solarium & terraces of 108m² All apartments come with a parking space. A residential complex with very refined architecture. It stands out for the elegance of its design, opting for white, which integrates it entirely into the Mediterranean environment without abandoning a contemporary image of clean and fluid lines. It has large, well-laid-out interior spaces with large glazing to ensure natural light. Light, climate and comfort combined in a top-quality development. The common areas have been designed to provide a space in which you can enjoy and relax, to break off from your routine and above all to increase the quality of life. You'll be able to choose between a dip in the pool, relaxing in the large garden, doing yoga, looking after yourself in the open-air gym... all within a safe and secure area. These are the details that make the difference.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lagumare 41
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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