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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa La Cala Valley

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$981,792
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39003
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 420997686
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Carretera de La Cala Golf

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive gated complex of only 16 semi-detached, semi-detached and detached villas of contemporary style. Its magical enclave makes all the houses and villas enjoy wonderful unobstructed views of the sea and the valley with south-southeast orientation. Located in one of the urban centers belonging to the municipality of Mijas. From the residential, just 5 minutes by car is located the beach bathed by the Mediterranean Sea and a multitude of services for both leisure and for the day to day. We are in the heart of the “Golf Valley” with a large number of golf courses in the surrounding area and with Marbella to the west and Malaga to the east. All the houses have been equipped with all luxury of details and qualities of first level, including a private swimming pool with overflowing areas. All homes have large terraces and relaxation areas, private parking for at least two cars and also the construction of basements in most of them. Discover the type of home that fits your lifestyle. From 4-bedroom townhouses with ample space to enjoy the sunny days, to 4-bedroom semi-detached villas with additional living room that you can adapt to any time of your life, with generous terraces at the foot of the beautiful private pool with infinity edges.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa La Cala Valley
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$981,792
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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