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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV

San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$715,582
;
7
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ID: 39230
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 586697747
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    San Roque
  • Adres
    Avenida del Golf

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New apartment development, offering contemporary homes with 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms. All of them have an elegant style and are located in a lush, green garden oasis. No matter which property you choose, you’ll appreciate the state-of-the-art architecture, welcoming design, and unparalleled views across the Mediterranean. Around your new home, you’ll find a lot of open spaces with ample inviting terraces. You’ll be surrounded by lush gardens and will be able to admire the stunning golf course La Hacienda Links Golf Resort through the panoramic terrace doors. It will be like having your own garden right outside your property. The development is nestled adjacent to the golf courses. It will take you just a few minutes to reach La Hacienda Alcaidesa Links Golf Resort newly refurbished Club-House on foot. All your family members will enjoy Alcaidesa’s internationally famous golf courses as well as beautiful beaches with extensive leisure facilities. All the apartments within the gated complex boast state-of-the-art architecture, modern design, and the highest level of comfort. Around your new home, there will be a lot of open spaces with large, welcoming terraces. The resort facilities will offer something for all the family: • Pool with beach-type access area. • Children ́s pool. • Pool Bar. • Jacuzzis. • Outdoor Children’s Play Area. • Table Tennis. • Children ́s Aqua Play Area. • Indoor Gym. • Picnic Area. • Crazy Golf. • Yoga & Meditation Platform.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Roque, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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