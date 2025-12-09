Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Finca de Jasmine - Sky Villas

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Located in an idyllic setting close to Marbella, this innovative development combines the spaciousness of a traditional villa with the comfort and security typically offered by high-end apartments.
Each property has been carefully designed to maximize privacy, providing panoramic sea views from spacious terraces and bright interiors.
The villas are part of six boutique buildings, each strategically oriented to capture the stunning views of the region. Buildings 01 to 05 (Type 01) offer three individual Sky Villas each, while Building 06 (Type 02) contains two extraordinary residences.
Each residence occupies an entire floor or two, providing a sense of space rarely found in conventional apartments.
This architectural approach not only ensures uninterrupted views but also allows private elevator access directly to your home from your personal garage.
From the expansive ocean views to the thoughtful layouts, every facet has been designed to offer a new standard of sophistication.
With each home already boasting exceptional finishes, an optional pool on the terrace further enhances the sense of luxury. In addition, each property is equipped with its own secure garage and private elevator access, elevating both convenience and exclusivity.
If you envision a home that combines comfort, prestige and scenic beauty, look no further than Sky Villas, your invitation to experience elevated living at its finest.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Benahavis, Hiszpania
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