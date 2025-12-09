  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Marbella
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 39 B

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 39 B

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$4,44M
;
13
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39171
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 839721576
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Osa Menor

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This exceptional plot enjoys a privileged location in the heart of La Cerquilla, an exclusive residential enclave. It includes a project designed by Diego Tobal, with optional interiors by the renowned Pedro Peña. A distinguished plot located in the heart of La Cerquilla, offering stunning mountain and sea views. The project, one of three designed by Diego Tobal, stands out as the most impressive and elevated within the collection. This project seamlessly blends the natural surroundings with premium materials and refined design. The choice of including interiors by Pedro Peña further enhances the experience of luxury and comfort. The privileged location makes it a unique opportunity. Situated in La Cerquilla, one of Marbella's most sought-after residential areas, the plot offers privacy and exclusivity within the prestigious Golf Valley. This address combines seclusion with convenience, providing easy access to major golf courses, shopping centres and international schools. Its location in Nueva Andalucía ensures proximity to Marbella's iconic Golden Mile, vibrant Puerto Banús and the charming town centre.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Torre Biznaga
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$614,331
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Halo
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$11,15M
Apartamentowiec Nowoczesne Mieszkania z Prywatnymi Ogrodami w Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Hiszpania
od
$425,465
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Velez Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$307,109
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Tresora Villa C
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$5,91M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerquilla 39 B
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$4,44M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-3
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-3
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-3
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,54M
Located on a gentle slope overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, our spacious, resort-style luxury apartment complex represents a unique opportunity. Although just a short distance from the wide, silver beaches of the renowned resort of La Cala de Mijas, the community atmosphere and wide range …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Birdie Hills
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$369,736
Rok realizacji 2028
Imagine living surrounded by nature, in an environment designed for tranquility, comfort, and, above all, a passion for golf. This is a unique residential development, comprised of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, located within the Estepona Golf course, making it a 100% golfing experience. This…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 2
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 2
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Morasol - Building 2
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$477,369
A new and exclusive residential complex of homes distributed across multi-family buildings, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and quality of life in a privileged setting. All homes feature two or three bedrooms, a functional layout, bright and airy rooms, spacious terraces, and ou…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje