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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aquamar Residencial Fase II

Torre del Mar, Hiszpania
od
$307,109
;
9
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ID: 39457
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1157040941
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    La Axarquia
  • Miasteczko
    Velez Malaga
  • Wioska
    Torre del Mar
  • Adres
    Calle Carrera de las Angustias

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Created with one goal in mind: to care for the well-being of each and every one of its inhabitants. Its spaces are carefully designed by the prestigious architectural studio HCP, creating a safe, pleasant and familiar environment. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, including the magnificent penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms. All homes have parking space and storage room. The interior spaces have a functional and elegant design, with an excellent layout that generates luminous and well-used spaces. They are also equipped with all the basic elements you need to live comfortably, such as fitted wardrobes in all rooms, fitted kitchens with natural stone worktops, ducted air conditioning and bathrooms with showers or bathtubs, depending on the property of your choice. Take advantage of the natural light that the terrace offers you to enjoy pleasurable moments outdoors. Eating al fresco, creating your own garden, reading a good book, exercising, organising a get-together with friends and family or simply contemplating the wonderful views are just some of the activities you can do inside your own home. Located in the Axarquia region of Malaga and has a privileged climate, considered one of the best in Europe. It is a dynamic municipality with all services, such as a hospital, schools, institutes, shopping centres... It is worth mentioning the quality of its long beaches and its natural surroundings.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Torre del Mar, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Torre del Mar, Hiszpania
od
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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