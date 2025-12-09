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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas

Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$5,12M
;
20
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ID: 38985
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 817693115
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Adres
    Calle Vigil de Quinones

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This deluxe modern villa is nestled within a luxury gated community and sits in a leafy enclave on Marbellas Golden Mile. The property boasts a first class location, being just a stones throw away from a stretch of the finest sandy beaches that encompass the infamous Marbella Club and the Puente Romano Resort. Embodying opulence and quiet sophistication, this brand new residence is perfectly suited to the upwardly mobile seeking life on the peripheral edge of a busy world. As you step into the villa, you are immediately enchanted and completely taken aback by the grandeur and grace. Impeccable design surrounds you as you take in the expansive living area showcasing soaring high ceilings that are illuminated to the full by the swathes of natural light flooding in. The cleverly designed open plan layout effortlessly connects the living room, dining area and modern, sleek kitchen to each other, creating a harmonious ebb and flow, perfect for entertaining or hosting quiet, tranquil evenings. The kitchen is a haven for any budding chef and is fully equipped with state of the art appliances, crisp, clean countertops and a plethora of space. The property offers four generously sized bedrooms each making sure its guests are enveloped in comfort and tranquility. The master suite is in itself a private sanctuary and comes complete with a lavish ensuite bathroom, offering plenty of pampering space whilst taking in views outside. There is an expansive walk in closet that offers plenty of storage and wardrobe space. The remaining bedrooms offer sumptuous accommodations for its residents and they too are accompanied by stunning ensuite bathrooms, each dressed sensationally. Aside from its exceptional living areas, this dazzling home boasts a vast array of much sought after additional luxuries including a dedicated gym area, a fully pre-installed cinema room, a temperature controlled wine cellar, Turkish bath, sauna and, to crown it all, a jacuzzi strategically placed to take in the fabulous panoramic sea views, which include the Rock of Gibraltar, whilst relaxing amidst the tranquil surroundings. This remarkable villa presents an unwarranted opportunity to the right discerning buyer to live a life of luxury, wrapped in understated style and elegance and set amidst one of the most coveted locations in Marbella.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Marbella, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas
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