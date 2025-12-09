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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Abelias Fase 2

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$511,942
;
9
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ID: 39110
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 520487145
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena
  • Miasteczko
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Adres
    Ronda del Golf Este

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
The exclusive residential complex invites modern living infused with traditional Andalusian charm, all within a community designed for those who value quality and natural beauty. At Finca Doña María, every day is an opportunity to enjoy the best of the Costa del Sol. The duplex penthouses are the star of the show. A generous open plan living room and kitchen area connects directly to the terrace. On the ground floor there are two bedrooms with two bathrooms and, in some units, an additional terrace for service. On the top floor, the master suite, with its private terrace, crowns the building. The flats are carefully designed to blend in seamlessly with the outdoor spaces. Enjoy the views from the comfort of your living room, dining room or kitchen. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom flats will also guarantee your privacy for the quieter moments. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with double sinks and enclosed toilet and shower. The amenities are designed to elevate your lifestyle in an exclusive residents-only complex: infinity pool with panoramic views and chill out pool, solarium and sports areas. Every detail is designed for your comfort. In the Club House you will find a heated indoor pool, gym, coworking space and common areas that offer the perfect space for relaxation and wellbeing.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Abelias Fase 2
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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