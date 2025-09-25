Kompleks mieszkalny Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

  1. Realting.com
Bukareszt, Rumunia
od
$1,64M
od
$5,756/m²
BTC
19.5627142
ETH
1 025.3654879
USDT
1 626 034.1392760
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
11
ID: 28102
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 25.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Rumunia
  • Miasto
    Bukareszt
  • Metro
    Aurel Vlaicu (~ 800 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Płyta
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    5

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Nadanie obywatelstwa

O kompleksie

We're selling a gorgeous, fully furnished penthouse in a new building in French Village, super close to Herastrau Park.

Check out this unique, luxury furnished penthouse in French Village, just a couple minutes from the biggest park in Bucharest. Its the highly rated neighborhood of the Romanian capital, with lot of requests both for sellings and rentings. people living in this area are mostly expats, very close to coroprations or Embassies/ Consulates nearby and also using the international kindergardends and schools around.

Prices almost doubled in the last 5 years here so we recommend it not only for personal use or renting but also for constant prices appreciation. If you are looking for an option how to diversify your investment portofolio, we totally recommend this unique property.

For more details do not hesitate to contact us via email/ phone/ whatsapp.

 

Thank you!

 

Lokalizacja na mapie

Bukareszt, Rumunia
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

