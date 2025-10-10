  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonezja
  3. Kecamatan Kata Hamu Lingu
  4. Willa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Willa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonezja
od
$395,000
BTC
4.6984464
ETH
246.2656618
USDT
390 530.3798032
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
12
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 32844
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 8.11.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Indonezja
  • Region / Państwo
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Miasto
    Kecamatan Kata Hamu Lingu
  • Wioska
    Desa Matawai Amahu

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the coast.

Flights from Bali and Kupang fly four times daily to the island's two airports, and a shuttle service is available to the complex, which takes 15 minutes.

Only 20 exclusive villas are available in a complex with a complete ecosystem.

The complex has its own independent power supply (windmills, solar panels), a water filtration system, organic greenhouses, and gardens.

For investors:

🟦Managed by an international operator.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 80% / 20%

Payback period: 5 to 7 years
Capitalization growth: 30% over 3 years
Expected yield up to 19% per annum

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - up to 80 years


Down payment: 25%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q4 2027

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • SPA center
  • Sports center
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Walking areas
  • Fruit garden
  • Mini golf
  • Grill area
  • Movie theater
  • Children's center
  • Helipad
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonezja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Willa VILLA HARMONY
Kedewatan, Indonezja
od
$395,000
Willa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonezja
od
$300,000
Willa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonezja
od
$299,000
Willa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonezja
od
$259,000
Willa Melasti Dream Residence
Ungasan, Indonezja
od
$320,000
Państwo przegląda
Willa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonezja
od
$395,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Willa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Willa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Willa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Willa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Willa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Pokaż wszystko Willa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Willa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Jimbaran, Indonezja
od
$345,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Willa 100 metrów od plaży Jimbaran. Zwrot z inwestycji – 13,3%. Zwrot kosztów w ciągu 7,5 lat. Architektura willi jest przemyślana w najdrobniejszych szczegółach, aby zapewnić komfortowy pobyt. Willa jest również w pełni umeblowana z łazienką w każdej sypialni i prywatnym basenem. R…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Willa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Willa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Willa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Willa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Willa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Willa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Willa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Lingk Bukit Ngandang, Indonezja
od
$150,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2024
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Willa  2 piętra 2 sypialnie 10 minut do plaży Obszar: Powierzchnia willi - 95 m² Teren - 100 m Cena: 150 000 $ (1579 $ za m²) Dochody z wynajmu willi: Przychód dzienny: 200 USD Ładowanie - 80% Przychód dzienny łącznie z ładunkiem: 160 USD Przychody uwzględniające obłożenie obiektu w c…
Agencja
Baliray
Zostaw prośbę
Willa GREEN HAVEN
Willa GREEN HAVEN
Willa GREEN HAVEN
Willa GREEN HAVEN
Willa GREEN HAVEN
Pokaż wszystko Willa GREEN HAVEN
Willa GREEN HAVEN
Ubud, Indonezja
od
$209,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Indonezja
Opieka zdrowotna na Bali: ceny, ubezpieczenia i najlepsze kliniki dla obcokrajowców
10.10.2025
Opieka zdrowotna na Bali: ceny, ubezpieczenia i najlepsze kliniki dla obcokrajowców
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje