What are the most profitable cities to invest in real estate? Top 10 destinations in Europe

Which European cities are best suited for real estate investments in 2023? Experts have studied the prospects of the markets with a global study, and we will tell you in which European country it is most profitable to buy real estate.

Who conducted the study? The PwC Global Network together with the Urban Land Institute. Their report is called «Emerging Trends in Real Estate in 2023».

Who took part in the survey? Top managers of a wide variety of companies that work in the real estate market.

What are the top 10 cities in Europe for real estate investments in 2023?

1) London, UK

2) Paris, France

3) Berlin, Germany

4) Madrid, Spain

5) Munich, Germany

6) Amsterdam, Netherlands

7) Frankfurt, Germany

8) Hamburg, Germany

9) Barcelona, Spain

10) Milan, Italy

Lisbon achieved excellent results — for the year the city climbed from 16th to 11th place, while Brussels has fallen significantly in the ranking — from 10th to 15th position.

What criteria were taken into account when forming the rating? Among them — transport communication; economic performance of the city; the size and liquidity of the market; regulatory environment; the use of modern digital technology.

What affects predictions about real estate yields? Rising inflation, interest rates, and distance from war zones.

And what do the experts say? Almost all respondents believe that, in general, the investment prospects of European cities have greatly «sagged» compared to last year’s study.

