Over the course of their movie careers, performers of key roles in the Marvel Studio movies have earned considerable amounts of money. These quantities have proved more than enough to buy multimillion-dollar real estate in different countries of the world.

Scarlett Johansson

One of the most famous performers of the film franchise, Scarlett Johansson, owns real estate in different regions of the United States. The actress managed to earn enough to buy three residential properties located in California, which she later managed to resell. In 2021, Johansson had retained a large house in Los Feliz, an elite Los Angeles area. Seven years earlier, the celebrity had purchased it for $ 3.8 million.

The home of Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow, is located in a remote part of the prestigious Los Feliz area. The luxurious mansion sits on a spacious whole acre of land: it consists of four bedrooms, six bathrooms and an adjoining terrace. The exterior and interior walls of the house are painted white — all the furniture was selected in the same shades for the actress. One of the bedrooms has a balcony with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and the famous Hollywood sign.



Jeremy Renner

The actor Jeremy Renner, who played the character Hawkeye, was the owner of a mansion located in the Hollywood Hills until 2015. This house, erected in 1926, had previously belonged to the Oscar-winning American director Preston Sturges for several decades. After buying a mansion with an area exceeding 650 sq. meters, Renner carried out large-scale restoration works there.

The converted facility included:

five bedrooms;

six bathrooms;

a kitchen;

a living room with a marble fireplace and a bar counter;

a terrace overlooking the city and garden, which can be accessed from all rooms on the second floor.

Renner managed to resell this historical mansion for $ 4.3 million.

Robert Downey Jr.

Actor Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man, is especially a fan of luxury. In 2009, already having in his possession several houses in California and an estate in New York, he additionally bought out a large-scale facility in Malibu for $ 13.4 million.

This house is characterized by its original design: from a height it looks like a tortoise shell. The designers, who spend seven years working on the project, created the property by using spherical concrete structures, completely abandoning the use of right angles and lines. The entrances to the premises were made as cave openings. Due to its creative architecture, the house is very reminiscent of the dwellings of hobbits or Teletubbies. Downey Jr. prefers not to disclose the cost of the renovation works.

Mark Ruffalo

The actor who played the Hulk had a house in the Hollywood Hills at his disposal. Ruffalo acquired it for $ 1.6 million. This large-scale property, with an area of almost 280 sq. meters, consisted of three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a spacious courtyard with a garden. The interior walls of the premises have been whitewashed.

In 2009, Ruffalo sold it to actress Zooey Deschanel. The new owner, not delighted with the interior, carried out large-scale renovations in the purchased house, gluing bright wallpapers in the rooms, and installing a set of dark colors in the kitchen.

Chris Hemsworth

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who appeared on the movie screen as Thor, has erected a giant mansion in Byron Bay, Australia. It is designed in a modern style with panoramic windows and a light facade.

In this multi-level building, the designers found a place for:

six bedrooms;

a gym;

several game rooms;

a cinema hall;

a spa complex.

Hemsworth initially abandoned the idea of building a pool on the adjoining plot — the actor designed it on the roof of the house, from where there is a picturesque view of the green surroundings. The large-scale mansion cost the celebrity about $ 20 million. It is worth noting that the constructed object caused outrage among Hemsworth’s neighbors, who criticized its appearance, believing that the house did not fit well with the established image of the area.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The performer of the role of Pepper Potts chose the elite Los Angeles area of Brentwood to live. Here, Paltrow has a giant mansion with an area of more than 743 square meters. A few years ago, the actress paid a little less than $ 10.5 million for her luxury housing.

In addition to a spacious plot, Paltrow had a house equipped with many premises at her disposal:

six bedrooms;

eight bathrooms;

a kitchen;

a library;

a living room.

The exterior walls of the mansion are painted white, which makes it stand out from the nearby trees. Light shades were taken as a basis to decorate the interior, too.



Brie Larson

The Captain Marvel actress sold her luxurious Los Angeles mansion in 2019 and bought two new houses with the proceeds. For one of them, located in the hills in Malibu, Larson paid $ 3.4 million.

By the standards of Hollywood stars, this property is not very large — its area is only 195 square meters. Inside the cottage there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen-dining room. The exterior walls of the house are painted in sand tones, while the interior uses mainly natural materials — wood and stone. On the territory of the object there was a place for a swimming pool and a spacious terrace with a magnificent view of the Pacific Ocean and the surrounding hilly terrain.

Samuel L. Jackson

The performer, who glorified the image of the chief of the Avengers, lives with his family in a secluded estate in Beverly Hills. In 2000, Jackson bought it for $ 8.3 million from popular actress Rosanna Barr.

His estate includes several objects, which are all located on a plot of over 1000 square meters surrounded by trees:

a spacious mansion;

a guest house;

a garage

a tennis court

a pool with scenic views of the hills.

Jackson hardly ever posts photos of his estate on the Internet, as he prefers peace and solitude.



Chris Evans

The Captain America actor owns real estate in Los Angeles and Boston. With the acquisition of the Laurel Canyon estate in 2013, Evans acquired his second home in the Hollywood Hills. For this mansion, erected in 1940, the celebrity paid $ 3.5 million. Before the deal was made, the old building underwent radical renovations. Its total area is about 428 sq. meters. The vast territory includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

In addition, on the site, itself, a place was allocated for a terrace and a pool, from which a magnificent view of the valley opens. Evans moved to Boston earlier this year, leaving his California mansion behind. There is no official information about when the actor will return to Los Angeles.