The issuance of Chinese visas will resume. From today

Foreigners will again be issued visas to China. Including the extension of existing visas.

Embassies and consulates of China will begin to work in standard mode. The resumption of visa issuance was announced by the Department of Consular Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, people who already have valid visas can enter China. However, with one condition: the documents must be obtained before March 28, 2020.

Another piece of news concerns foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao, as well as those traveling on cruise ships—the Chinese authorities have decided to return them to visa-free entry.

The new rules will take effect on March 15, i.e., today.