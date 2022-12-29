Top most economically successful countries in 2022. The Economist's ranking

Which country was the most economically successful this year? The Economist has published an up-to-date ranking of states based on economic performance.

How many countries were evaluated? 34 OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries.

What criteria were taken into account? GDP, inflation, consumer prices, stock market success, and government debt.

What are the results?

Greece topped the list — this year, the country has made great strides economically. For example, from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, the country’s GDP increased by 2.2%; Greece also reduced its net public debt by 16% as a percentage of GDP.

«It is very gratifying to see that our efforts and reforms are yielding real results. We are looking forward to 2023,» — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote on his Twitter account.

Next in the ranking are: Spain, Japan, France, Italy, Great Britain, the U.S., Germany, and Estonia.