The country may soon disappear. The state of Tuvalu is the first in the world to create its digital copy

The island state of Tuvalu will be the first in the world to create its digital copy in the metaverse. The government is taking this step because the country could soon disappear.

Note. Tuvalu is a group of nine islands with a population of 12,000 people. Its location is halfway between Australia and Hawaii.

By the end of this century, Tuvalu could be completely submerged — at high tide, up to 40 percent of the metropolitan area is underwater. So the authorities decided to build a digital version of the state. The process will include the reproduction of islands and landmarks, the preservation of the country’s history and culture, all in virtual reality.

This idea was voiced at the COP27 climate summit by Tuvalu’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simon Kofe. He said that it is time to consider alternative solutions for his country’s survival.

— Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most valuable assets of our people. The idea is to keep it all in the digital space and continue to function as a state no matter what happens in the physical world — the minister said.