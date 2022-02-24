How can real estate agencies earn more? New opportunities to increase real estate sales with REALTING and RealtyProTechnology technologies

The international real estate partner sales platform Realting.com and RPT present a new perspective on increasing real estate sales.

Services to increase sales for real estate agencies

Realting.com is an ecosystem of global real estate, the main advantage of which is its built-in international affiliate sales system. This is an international platform where more than 200,000 properties from 53 countries of the world are already advertised. The platform cooperates with 428 partners — developers and real estate agencies. The platform has over 1,380,000 unique visitors a year, with a 137% traffic growth in 2021.

RealtyProTechnology is an innovator in the new construction market with extensive experience, able to feel the trends of the modern world and integrate the latest technologies into work processes. One of the latest developments of the company — the Individual Referral Interactive Link of a Qualified Agent (IRISKA) — is designed to automate the cooperation between developers and realtors around the world and has already proven itself in practice.

Realting.com, together with RealtyProTechnology, through the seamless integration of their technologies and services, provide opportunities for increasing sales for developers and real estate agencies:

Advertising on the Realting.com platform. By placing your advertisement for the sale of a property on the Realting.com platform, you can reach buyers literally anywhere in the world. Realting.com already offers the opportunity for real estate agencies and developers to publish ads in 5 languages and receive applications from clients from 50 countries around the world.

Affiliate sales on the Realting.com platform. Our well-established affiliate sales system allows you to find partners around the world with just one click. Convenient services for recommendations erase any borders and give partners from different countries the opportunity to earn money.

The platform has already posted ads for the sale of real estate from 500+ real estate agencies and developers from around the world. In accordance with the rules of the system, they indicated their commissions for partners and are open for cooperation 365 days a year.

If you have registered a profile on Realting.com in the «Market Professional» category, you will be able to access an affiliate link to any property and use this link to recommend the property to your clients or post this link on social networks, receiving a commission for transactions received on applications with such a link. It is possible to create an affiliate PDF presentation with your contacts as a partner agency and send it to interested clients anywhere in the world.

See partner commissions under your Realting.com password on any of over 200,000 properties worldwide. Send applications to partners, follow your application’s work status through your personal account on the platform and stay on the winning side, because with Realting.com you can conveniently earn a commission on the sale of real estate around the world.

Become a Realting Ambassador in your area. The Realting.com platform is ready to provide opportunities to earn even more! Register an account with the status of an ambassador and earn from 5% to 20% from payments for services on Realting from agents, agencies, and developers invited by you.

Invite your colleagues to work with Realting.com and benefit from each of their transactions.

IRISKA — our Qualified Agent Individual Interactive Link. This is an individual link to a copy of a developer’s interactive residential complex on your phone, website or messenger.

If you are the exclusive representative of the developer, you can order the digitization of a new building or residential complex, place an interactive catalog on the site and issue such links to partner agents.

If you want to work comfortably with the developer and always receive a commission, recommend that the developer digitize the property in the eNovostroyki format and give you links in the IRISKA format.

Examples of digitization of real estate.

An intelligent chatbot for the agency website.

Efficiency: + 30-100% applications from the site.

Realting.com Core Values

Realting.com offers its partners the opportunity to cooperate effectively: to be in touch with each transaction, not to lose a single client for each application, to receive commissions for completed transactions quickly and conveniently.

Realting.com can take over the fixation and control of payments and commissions, crediting money to the account. The realtor (agency) will not have to keep in mind which clients he sent to whom, and enter into many contracts with developers. The developer no longer needs to waste time on relationships and settlements with many realtors.

Work with Realting.com and increase your sales now!