Increasing the sales of a developer using a set of IT solutions from RealtyProTechnology and the services on the Realting.com real estate platform

RealtyProTechnology is an innovator in the new construction market with extensive experience, able to feel the trends of the modern world and integrate the latest technologies into work processes. One of the latest developments of the company — the Individual Referral Interactive Link of a Qualified Agent (IRISKA) — is designed to automate the cooperation between developers and realtors around the world and has already proven itself in practice.

Realting.com is an international real estate platform, the main advantage of which is its built-in international partner sales system. Realting.com already lists over 200,000 properties in 53 countries from nearly 500 real estate agencies and developers who are ready to share a commission on the sale of real estate with you. The platform has over 1,380,000 unique visitors a year, with a 137% traffic growth in 2021.

The integration of RealtyProTechnology services and the international Realting.com platform helps developers automate ad placement and increase their sales through direct and partner sales.

RealtyProTechnology, together with the international real estate platform Realting.com, creates unique solutions to increase the sales of new buildings around the world:

The digitization of a newly-built property in the format of the eNovostroyki interactive catalog from RealtyProTechnology We will help to place an interactive catalog on the developer’s website that will make it easier for potential buyers to navigate when choosing an apartment or commercial premises, to select and leave an application for the property they like. Applications are sent to the developer’s email or CRM in real time — your specialists will be able to respond in a timely manner to each client who is interested in buying and provide them with all the necessary information. Efficiency: + 30-100% in applications from the site and user involvement in the process of choosing an apartment. The cost of digitization and use of the eNovostroyki catalog is calculated individually, starting at $150 per month (digitization from $250).



An intelligent chatbot for the developer’s website An intelligent chatbot on the developer’s website works 24/7 every day. It responds to all users, helps them choose a layout, collects contacts with high conversion. Efficiency: + 30-100% applications from the site. Its cost is calculated individually: from $50 per month (development starts at $200).

IRISKA — the Individual Referral Interactive Link of a Qualified Agent (Agency) from RealtyProTechnology IRISKA is a fundamentally new solution for working with partners, real estate agencies, agents and referees. We are changing the approach to the work of realtors and developers completely — now they are not competitors, but partners. With access to a personalized interactive catalog with real estate agency (agent) data, the developers will immediately see potential buyers for their properties. At the same time, the realtor will no longer have to clarify any information at the developer’s sales office about the number of vacant apartments for sale or changes in the cost of a square meter — the data will be updated automatically. This format of working with partners simplifies both your work and the work of your partners in attracting new customers. It is important to know that all applications left by buyers through IRISKA go directly to the developer’s sales department immediately, and the partner is automatically notified both about the received application and about its working sstatus. The cost is calculated individually, starting at $150 per month for 50 IRISKAs for partners. Efficiency: +100% applications from partners (with active use).

A lending for a residential complex from RealtyProTechnology We will create a functional and attractive landing page for buyers of a residential complex, where each section will be as effective as possible. According to statistics, a landing page with a good design gives a higher conversion rate than a multi-page site — it is easier for buyers to find the information they need, and therefore they are more active in leaving purchase applications. The cost of developing a landing page for the presentation of a residential complex starts at $500.

Auto-upload to advertising platforms from the interactive catalog eNovostroyki* Developer specialists will not have to spend time uploading their properties to real estate sites — we can set up the ability to automatically upload your properties to popular real estate sites. The cost of setting up auto-upload starts at $50 per month (*check the possibilities for uploading in your region).

Advertising on the Realting.com platform (auto-upload from the eNovostroyki interactive catalog) By integrating RealtyProTechnology with the Realting.com international platform, developers can receive direct applications for new buildings from clients around the world, as well as access a partner network of thousands of real estate professionals and agencies from everywhere in the world. We provide advertising in 5 languages, which means that potential buyers from different countries will be able to study the information about your properties. The cost of placement starts at $50 per month for a new building or a % of sales. Efficiency: + 50% of applications from nonresident and foreign buyers.



Affiliate sales on the Realting.com platform The referral and affiliate program provides for the payment of commission to partners for each completed transaction. At the same time, the percentage of remuneration is determined by the developer, who indicates it when placing it on the platform. Efficiency: +100% for working with partners.



The training program on Realting for sales agents in a residential complex (under develpment) We offer developers to organize training for real estate market specialists in an online format using ZOOM conferences and training recordings. Based on the results of the training, an online exam will be held and a certificate as a qualified residential complex sales agent will be issued. A saved record of each lesson will allow you to use all the information repeatedly. Course preparation fees start at $500. Efficiency: +100% for working with partners.

(under develpment)

In total, the efficiency of our complex of IT solutions: