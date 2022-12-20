Greek «golden visa» will double in price. In which regions?
It will become twice as expensive to get a Greek «golden visa». The regions that will be affected by this innovation .
The threshold for investment in real estate to obtain a residence permit in Greece will increase from €250,000 to €500,000. This was announced three months ago by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Recently it became known exactly which regions will be impacted by this change of rules. A total of 36 municipalities are on the list, 28 of which are located in the area of Athens, 6 in Thessaloniki, 2 on the islands of Santorini and Mykonos.
In addition, the government will introduce a transition period, so that those who want to have time to bargain. This period will last from May 1 to December 31, 2023. Another change is that now you can buy only one object of real estate. The exception is the purchase of two apartments in one house.
So, let's list all the Greek municipalities, where the cost of the golden visa will be doubled:
Municipalities in the Athens area
- Agia Paraskevi
- Agios Dimitrios
- Alimos
- Athens
- Chalandri
- Dafni-Imittos
- Ellinico-Argyroupoli
- Filadelfia-Chalkidona
- Filothei-Psychico
- Galatsi
- Glyfada
- Ilioupoli
- Irakleio
- Kaisariani
- Callithea
- Kifisia
- Lykovrysi-Pefki
- Marousi
- Metamorfosi
- Moschato-Tavros
- Nea Ionia
- Nea Smyrni
- Palaio-Faliro
- Papagou-Cholargos
- Penteli
- Vrilissia
- Vyronas
- Zografou
Municipalities in Thessaloniki
- Ampelokipoi-Menemeni
- Calamaria
- Kordelio-Evosmos
- Neapolis
- Pavlos Melas
- Thessaloniki
Island municipalities
- Mykonos
- Santorini
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