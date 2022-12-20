It will become twice as expensive to get a Greek «golden visa». The regions that will be affected by this innovation are named .

The threshold for investment in real estate to obtain a residence permit in Greece will increase from €250,000 to €500,000. This was announced three months ago by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Recently it became known exactly which regions will be impacted by this change of rules. A total of 36 municipalities are on the list, 28 of which are located in the area of Athens, 6 in Thessaloniki, 2 on the islands of Santorini and Mykonos.

In addition, the government will introduce a transition period, so that those who want to have time to bargain. This period will last from May 1 to December 31, 2023. Another change is that now you can buy only one object of real estate. The exception is the purchase of two apartments in one house.

So, let's list all the Greek municipalities, where the cost of the golden visa will be doubled:

Municipalities in the Athens area

Agia Paraskevi

Agios Dimitrios

Alimos

Athens

Chalandri

Dafni-Imittos

Ellinico-Argyroupoli

Filadelfia-Chalkidona

Filothei-Psychico

Galatsi

Glyfada

Ilioupoli

Irakleio

Kaisariani

Callithea

Kifisia

Lykovrysi-Pefki

Marousi

Metamorfosi

Moschato-Tavros

Nea Ionia

Nea Smyrni

Palaio-Faliro

Papagou-Cholargos

Penteli

Vrilissia

Vyronas

Zografou

Municipalities in Thessaloniki

Ampelokipoi-Menemeni

Calamaria

Kordelio-Evosmos

Neapolis

Pavlos Melas

Thessaloniki

Island municipalities