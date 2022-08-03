Crypto holders who have been in the industry for a long time, even with the recent downturn in markets, have plenty of profits behind them. Research has shown that these same users have an extremely high affinity for high-end luxury items and other big ticket purchases.

Fortunately for the future of finance and crypto adoption, innovative Swapin solutions make purchasing real estate and property with many of the most popular cryptocurrencies today a reality. Here is how Swapin is paving the way for instant crypto-to-fiat and bridging the gap between crypto, businesses, and the banking system.

Crypto holders search for ways to spend earnings

If you’ve made any money at all in crypto, chances are you have experienced the same song and dance as everyone else. To turn your crypto into cash, you first have to send it to a cryptocurrency exchange, place a sell order for the cryptocurrency of choice into fiat, then send the fiat to a bank account.

Five to seven business days later, you might have your money. By then, the price of the cryptocurrency will have changed hundreds of times and put you at unnecessary risk. Paying for goods and services in crypto has been highly uncommon and challenging, up until now.

Businesses that once avoided accepting crypto because they didn’t want to deal with compliance or risk, can now do so thanks to the innovative B2B solutions provided by Swapin. Converting crypto into cash into a bank account is also more convenient than ever with Swapin B2C tools.

Swapin B2C and B2B solutions are here to save the day

If getting cash or making simple recurring payments for goods and services would typically prove problematic, imagine the challenge crypto holders would face when attempting to purchase real estate or investment properties.

By the time the crypto holder converts that large of an amount of cash, the amount reaching their bank account could be vastly different by the time it gets there. However, Swapin B2B tools like CoinCollector and the E-Com widget instantly convert cryptocurrencies into fiat, eliminating the unnecessary steps for crypto holders and the risks on the business side.

The E-Com widget can be embedded into online websites to accept cryptocurrencies with just a few clicks. CoinCollector lets businesses issue an invoice with pre-filled information so that customers can pay with crypto, but the business instantly receives euros instead.

The swapin and RE/MAX partnership that is shaking up the industry

Swapin is a licensed Estonian entity, so all services can be trusted. The growing Swapin brand reputation and incredible team has attracted millions of euros in funding, and has helped the company to establish partnerships with prominent businesses globally.

Real estate giant RE/MAX now leverages Swapin tools like CoinCollector to quickly and easily allow customers to use cryptocurrencies. Swapin accepts a wide range of the most popular cryptocurrencies to pay for investment properties, vacation homes, or primary residences. Both commercial and residential real estate transactions can be paid with crypto assets using Swapin tools.

The RE/MAX partnership has the crypto and real estate industries buzzing. Crypto holders finally have a convenient way to use their earnings without having to jump through hoops to convert into cash first. Swapin solutions instantly convert crypto-to-fiat and businesses never have to deal with the downsides of the crypto market. They only benefit from the emerging technology and asset class, and the new audience of potential customers from the crypto community.

Buying real estate with crypto is now possible with swapin solutions

Swapin solutions are changing the game in terms of how both businesses and individuals access cash from their crypto. The speed and convenience is enabling crypto holders to make major purchases for real estate or even other high-end items like automobiles, watches, and other fine jewelry.

Some Swapin tools make it as easy as sending crypto to a specific wallet address, which will instantly convert the crypto into fiat and send it to a connected bank account. There is no need to wait extensive periods or manually cash out funds to send to a bank account. Swapin does these steps for you.

The only step you need to take, is to check out the innovative solutions at the Swapin website, or request to pay in crypto the next time you buy real estate with RE/MAX.