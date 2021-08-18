The Belarusian company GREEN STUDIO, founded in 2017, specializes in professional design planning in accordance with international quality standards.

The main direction of GREEN STUDIO is conceptual design of interiors and exteriors for B2B, HoReCa and retail segments: restaurants, SPA, clubs, bars, cafes, and other spaces.

GREEN STUDIO is guided by a comprehensive professional approach to interior design, cross-industry experience. The company solves the client’s business problems, takes into account not only professional knowledge in the field of interior design, but also knowledge of related areas that allow its specialists to create a selling design: technology, materials, marketing, business analytics , corporate identity, brand.

GREEN STUDIO, together with its competent partners (manufacturers, suppliers, designers), provides equipment for new facilities and project support until implementation.

Such large companies as Astoria Riverside, Riviera SPA, Baunty Thai SPA Village, FISH & FOOD gastro market, etc. have contacted the studio for the development of conceptual interior design.

Last year, the company also began to develop design projects for residential real estate: apartments, houses, residential complexes.

We bring to your attention some interior design projects created by the staff of GREEN STUDIO:

Astoria Riverside

Fish & Food gastromarket

Riviera Spa

Villa Mogilev

House in Gatovo

