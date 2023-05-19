The Czech Republic will introduce new requirements for applicants for the EU Blue Card, long-term residence permits, and visas

The Czech Parliament has approved amendments to various immigration laws. This is good news for EU Blue Card applicants, but not so good for applicants for long-term visas and residence permits.

Change in the conditions for obtaining the EU Blue Card in the Czech Republic:

The validity period of documents will increase from 2 to 3 years.

Some applicants will be exempt from the need to submit a relevant diploma (now the educational requirements are very serious).

The rules for changing jobs will be simplified.

Applicants will be allowed to have the status of a refugee or a person fleeing from the persecution of the regime in their country of residence.

Recall that the revision of the Blue Card Directive began last October with the main goal of attracting and retaining highly skilled workers in the Czech Republic and the European Union.

The requirements for obtaining a long-term visa and residence permit have been tightened:

Long-term residence permits and visas can now be obtained by foreigners who have lived in the Czech Republic for not one but two years.

It will be needed to show a certificate of no criminal record from each country where the applicant has lived for at least six months over the past three years.

Limitations for children: Children of primary applicants over the age of 18 will no longer be able to apply for a reunification permit as dependents. Instead, they will need to apply for another immigration status. Currently, they can receive dependent status if they can prove that they have no source of income.

The changes won't take effect until September 2023. Before then, they must be approved by the Senate and signed by the president.