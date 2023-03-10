In which countries are the most expensive apartments? And in which countries are the cheapest? Top 10 countries in each category with the approximate cost of housing and interest rates on mortgages—further in our material.

During the analysis of the most “expensive” and “cheapest” countries in terms of real estate prices, we considered apartments in city centers and evaluated them according to three categories: price per square meter, the approximate cost of apartments (90 square meters), the interest rate on the mortgage (for 20 years with a fixed rate). As a source of information, we used the international database Numbeo.

Top 10 countries with the most expensive apartments

Country Price per “square” Approximate cost of the apartment (90 sq.m.) Mortgage interest rate (for 20 years with a fixed rate) 1. Hong Kong $30,917 $2,782,530 2.64% 2. Singapore $19,942 $1,794,780 3.02% 3. Switzerland $14,180 $1,276,200 1.64% 4. South Korea $13,383 $1,204,470 3.68% 5. China $9,414 $847,260 5% 6. Israel $8,065 $725,850 3.67% 7. Taiwan $7,775 $699,750 1.75% 8. Australia $7,054 $634,860 4.64% 9. Germany $7,049 $634,410 2.31% 10. Kuwait $6,988 $628,920 4.95%

The most expensive cities in Switzerland in terms of housing costs

Zurich—$21,150 per square meter. Zug—$19,412 per square meter. Geneva—$17,640 per square meter.

The most expensive cities in South Korea in terms of housing costs

Seoul—$20,878 per square meter. Incheon—$11,615 per square meter. Chuncheon—$9,848 per square meter.

The most expensive cities in China in terms of housing costs

Shanghai—$18,402 per square meter. Beijing—$17,704 per square meter. Shenzhen—$17,050 per square meter.

The most expensive cities in Israel in terms of housing costs

Tel Aviv—$15,159 per square meter. Jerusalem—$12,354 per square meter. Ramat Gan—$8,547 per square meter.

The most expensive cities in Australia in terms of housing costs

Sydney—$14,510 per square meter. Brisbane—$8,794 per square meter. Melbourne—$7,125 per square meter.

The most expensive cities in Germany in terms of housing costs

Munich—$12,953 per square meter. Frankfurt—$9,450 per square meter. Hamburg—$8,632 per square meter.

Top 10 countries with the cheapest apartments

Country Price per “square” Approximate cost of the apartment (90 sq.m.) Mortgage interest rate (for 20 years with a fixed rate) 1. Egypt $424.40 $38,160 12.78% 2. Pakistan $443.27 $39,870 13.85% 3. Venezuela $633.14 $56,970 23.72% 4. The Republic of Ghana $763.84 $68,670 24.46% 5. Tunisia $813.13 $73,170 10.66% 6. Bangladesh $826.70 $74,340 9.44% 7. South Africa $914.91 $82,260 9.09% 8. Libya $979.71 $88,110 13.84% 9. Palestine $984.75 $88,560 6.53% 10. Mauritius $1012.88 $91,080 6.36%

