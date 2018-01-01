  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 266,800
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The project features magnificent views of the Burj neighborhood, as well as palm trees, islands and the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. The residential complex includes ground-floor retail and a hotel, as well as many branded amenities for guests and residents.

A wide selection of luxury apartments: studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also features cafes, restaurants, bars, cinema, rooftop terrace, wellness center, meeting and event spaces.

Equipped for comfort and creativity, the rooms feature an impressive home theater systems and access to the Paramount Pictures movie database.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the lively Burj area, where there are many world-class boutiques, restaurants and entertainment venues. Dubai International Financial Center, educational institutions, medical institutions, museums, art galleries, two metro stations are also nearby. Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes drive away from the hotel.

Dubai, UAE
