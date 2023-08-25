  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from
€264,548
;
15
About the complex

UP SIDE Lokation Business Bay Deadline - II 2023

 

The luxurious multifunctional building Upside Business Bay is located in the popular Dubai Business Bay area. Along with many elegant and spacious apartments, the project also includes commercial and retail space that meets the needs of the business, so are the inhabitants. Upside amenities offered by Upside Business Bay include a rooftop pool, a fully equipped gym and gourmet gardens. Convenient access to the main business and entertainment centers of the city, combined with a favorable location in the Business Bay area, make it an excellent option for both professionals and families. 

 

The complex has its own infrastructure: 

➔ large pool 

➔ barbecue area 

➔ saunas and steamers 

➔ footpaths 

➔ clubhouse 

➔ fully equipped gym 

➔ children's playground 

➔ cafes and restaurants 

➔ cycle track

 

Apartment equipment: 

➢ spacious balconies overlooking Burj Khalifa 

➢ natural floor from Italian terazzo 

➢ modern household appliances SMEG 

➢ fully equipped bathrooms 

➢ central conditioning 

➢ smart home system 

➢ high quality Italian tiles


 

Available apartments:

 

Studio from 36.6 m2 from 988 888 AED ( ~ 269 000 $ ) 

1 BED from 60.4 m2 from 1 560 888 AED ( ~ 425 000 $ )

 

Payment Plan:

25% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment

25% - August 2023

25% - January 2024

25% - May 2024

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Business class
Frame-block
2023
Finished
29
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 15 000 m
Shopping center 5 000 m
Shop 500 m
Kindergarten 2 000 m
School 2 000 m

