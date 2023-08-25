UP SIDE Lokation Business Bay Deadline - II 2023
The luxurious multifunctional building Upside Business Bay is located in the popular Dubai Business Bay area. Along with many elegant and spacious apartments, the project also includes commercial and retail space that meets the needs of the business, so are the inhabitants. Upside amenities offered by Upside Business Bay include a rooftop pool, a fully equipped gym and gourmet gardens. Convenient access to the main business and entertainment centers of the city, combined with a favorable location in the Business Bay area, make it an excellent option for both professionals and families.
➔ large pool
➔ barbecue area
➔ saunas and steamers
➔ footpaths
➔ clubhouse
➔ fully equipped gym
➔ children's playground
➔ cafes and restaurants
➔ cycle track
➢ spacious balconies overlooking Burj Khalifa
➢ natural floor from Italian terazzo
➢ modern household appliances SMEG
➢ fully equipped bathrooms
➢ central conditioning
➢ smart home system
➢ high quality Italian tiles
Studio from 36.6 m2 from 988 888 AED ( ~ 269 000 $ )
1 BED from 60.4 m2 from 1 560 888 AED ( ~ 425 000 $ )
25% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment
25% - August 2023
25% - January 2024
25% - May 2024
|The airport
|15 000 m
|Shopping center
|5 000 m
|Shop
|500 m
|Kindergarten
|2 000 m
|School
|2 000 m