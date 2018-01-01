  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence Canal close to a yacht club, at Business Bay, in the center of Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 585,300
Residential complex New residence Canal close to a yacht club, at Business Bay, in the center of Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer new apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a fitness center, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a kids' playground, landscaped gardens.

Completion - June, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the dynamic district of Business Bay, a few minutes from the places of interest, close to a metro station ans highways.

  • Downtown Dubai - 3 minutes
  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Yacht club - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Canal close to a yacht club, at Business Bay, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 585,300
