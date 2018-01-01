  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Paragon residential complex with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas, with views of park and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Paragon residential complex with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas, with views of park and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 594,824
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Paragon residential complex with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas, with views of park and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
1 / 15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is located close to the city centre and Dubai's main economic hubs and attractions.

The project is a 21-storey residential complex with apartments with spacious bright rooms and balconies that offer spectacular views of the surrounding cityscape, Dubai Canal or a large park.

The neutral colour palette has been used in the interior design giving elegance to the apartments. Various units are offered for sale: studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments.

The project will have parking spaces for each unit, in addition to visitors parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: poolside fresh bar, café with speciality coffee and snacks, co-working space with private business centre, multi-purpose hall for events and parties, cinema, high-tech golf simulator, amphitheatre-style squash court, pet care and grooming service, spacious sundeck terrace, outdoor yoga and meditation area, and outdoor lounge terrace.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A stone's throw away from Dubai's most popular attractions and major economic hubs. Nearby there are Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, Dubai Opera, world-famous restaurants The Maine Brasserie, Zuma, Armani Ristorante, Nusr-Et Steakhouse and Gaia, cafes, trendy bars, advanced fitness centres and luxurious spa centres.

There are metro stations, bus stops and public water transport close by.

Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes away.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Marina Diamond 4, DUBAI MARINA
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 3bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Le Ciel
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Paragon residential complex with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas, with views of park and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 594,824
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project features 2 towers with elegant interiors and furniture by Aston Martin, located in JLT.

There are panoramic views of the city and Dubai Marina.

There are various apartment options in the complex: studios, flats with 1-3 bedrooms.

The project also has over 40 amenities and facilities for a comfortable holiday.

Convenient payment plan: 10% prepayment and 1-10% installment every month.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: rooftop terrace with seating areas, event and party room, library, business centre, doctor, childcare services, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, table tennis, and sports grounds, photo booth, rain shower, jacuzzi and aquatic gymnasium.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JLT is one of the most popular areas in Dubai. This quiet and tranquil neighbourhood has a variety of recreational areas: large green spaces with man-made lakes, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants.

  • 10 min walk to metro station
  • 20 minutes by car to Dubai Mall
  • 11 minutes by car to Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes by car to Al Maktoum International Airport
Residential complex New high-rise residence Creek Vista Heights close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new premium apartments with different layouts. The flats overlook Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal.

The luxury residence features a swimming pool, a gym, kids' playgrounds, picturesque views, a covered parking.

Completion - June, 2026.

Payment

60% - during construction

40% - upon completion

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fully equipped kitchens
  • Fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, close to the highways and a golf club.

  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 13 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 13 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 27 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
Residential complex New residence Creek close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new apartments with a view of Dubai Creek.

The residence features swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a yoga studio, a parking, a gym, shops.

Completion - March, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes from all places of interest of Dubai, near a metro station, a highway and all necessary infrastructure, 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa, 3 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

  • Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
Realting.com
Go