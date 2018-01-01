Residential complex High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you amazing 5 bedroom limited edition golf villas, located in Melrose Estates, Damac Hills, Dubai.
Melrose Estates by Damac Properties is designed to capture the essence of California style living. Surrounded by lush green open space and in proximity to an 18-hole championship golf course, the development ticks all the right boxes
Key Highlights;
- Premium interiors with exceptional fit & finish
- Homes offering great views of the surrounding areas
- Attractive & flexible 2-year payment plan
- Part of a vibrant & cosmopolitan community
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 40%
- On Handover – 10%
- Post Handover – 40%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 5 Bedroom
- 6 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 6,112 Sqft
- 2 Car parking spaces
- Powder room
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Driver rom
- Storage area
- Stairs
- Walk-in-closet
- Garden & Lawn
- Pantry
- Games room
- Roof
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Yoga & Meditation area
- School Nursery & Institute
Location Nearby;
- Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
- The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
- Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
- Global Village – 15 mins
- Mall Of Emirates – 25 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call:
