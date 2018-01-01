  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,117,226
Residential complex High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features restaurants, gardens, a lounge, hotels, a promenade, a tennis academy, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on Sheikh Zayed Road and right on the banks of the

Dubai Water Canal.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5.2 km (10 minutes)
  • Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Sea - 4.1 km
  • Airport - 19.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
