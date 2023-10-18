Frequently asked questions on new buildings in Lithuania
What is the average price of a square meter of new real estate in Lithuania?
The average cost of a square in the capital's new buildings of Vilnius - 2000-2500 euros. In elite residential complexes in Lithuania, the price can reach 3100 euros. In two other popular cities of the country - Kaunas and Klaipėda a square meter is estimated at 1200-1500 euros. In small settlements such as Taurage and Zarasai, prices per square meter vary from 500 to 800 euros.
Which Lithuanian cities have the greatest demand for new housing?
The leader in sales is the capital Vilnius. Apartments in new buildings in Lithuania are actively sold for personal use and rental. There is also a high demand for new property in the picturesque cities of Kaunas, Klaipėda and Druskininkai.
Are apartments from the developer in Lithuania available for purchase by foreigners?
Yes, all foreign citizens can freely buy new property in the country, as well as rent it out and resell it. Number of square meters is not limited. Obtaining the permission of local authorities to buy an apartment in residential complexes in Lithuania is not required.