New buildings for sale in Lithuania

Vilnius County
Vilnius city municipality
Vilnius
Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Residential quarter Prūsų namai
Vilnius, Lithuania
from
€122,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: PRUSU NAMAI
Houses in Vilnius from 67 to 200 sq.m with land plots up to 22 acres "Prusu Namai" is a settlement in the city of Vilnius which includes more than 300 residential and commercial units. The houses and infrastructure located, between Trakai and Vilnius, allows to visit historical places and lakes, as well as, access modern life in the Vilnius city in less than 30 minutes. Efficient and locally owned energy solutions will allow for the effective development of community greenhouses and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Cottage village Prusu Namai
Vilnius, Lithuania
from
€142,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: PRUSU NAMAI
"Prūsų namai is a housing project in Vilnius with more than 300 residential and commercial buildings. Located between Trakai and Vilnius, with all the necessary infrastructure, the houses allow you to visit historical sites and lakes and reach the modern life of Vilnius city centre in less than 30 minutes. Efficient local energy solutions will allow for the effective development of a more sustainable community and promote healthy lifestyles. A picturesque development of new homes in Vilnius, just 18 km from the city centre. The 54 hectare Prūsų Namai development will comprise more than 300 houses of different types and layouts. "Prūsų Namai will offer homes to suit everyone's needs and budget. The development will have a kindergarten, a shop and a park area."  
Frequently asked questions on new buildings in Lithuania

What is the average price of a square meter of new real estate in Lithuania?

The average cost of a square in the capital's new buildings of Vilnius - 2000-2500 euros. In elite residential complexes in Lithuania, the price can reach 3100 euros. In two other popular cities of the country - Kaunas and Klaipėda a square meter is estimated at 1200-1500 euros. In small settlements such as Taurage and Zarasai, prices per square meter vary from 500 to 800 euros.

Which Lithuanian cities have the greatest demand for new housing?

The leader in sales is the capital Vilnius. Apartments in new buildings in Lithuania are actively sold for personal use and rental. There is also a high demand for new property in the picturesque cities of Kaunas, Klaipėda and Druskininkai.

Are apartments from the developer in Lithuania available for purchase by foreigners?

Yes, all foreign citizens can freely buy new property in the country, as well as rent it out and resell it. Number of square meters is not limited. Obtaining the permission of local authorities to buy an apartment in residential complexes in Lithuania is not required.
