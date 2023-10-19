FAQ on new buildings in Hungary
How much does square meter cost in new buildings in Hungary on average?
For a square meter of housing in new buildings owners ask about 1500-3500 euros. Exact prices depend on the location of residential complexes in Hungary. The most expensive square meter of new buildings is in Budapest - within 3000-3500 euros. Cheaper you can buy a new property in small resorts - Eger and Tapolce. One square meter of housing here costs 600-1650 euros.
In which Hungarian cities people buy new properties most often?
Customers are particularly interested in new buildings in the Hungarian capital — Budapest. Here, foreigners who move to the country for work and study acquire housing. Buyers looking for holiday apartments and homes are more likely to choose Debrecen and Hevis.
Can foreigners buy real estate from a developer in Hungary?
Yes, foreigners are allowed to purchase any new property they like. To buy an apartment in a new building in Hungary, foreigners need only the passport of their country. Citizens from non-EU states additionally need to obtain a purchase permit from the Hungarian Municipality.