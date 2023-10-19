Budapest, Hungary

from €319,000

Completion date: 2023

---- PANORAMIC PLOT FOR SALE IN HUNGARY ---- ---- PANORAMIC PLOT FOR SALE IN HUNGARY / BUDAPEST / BUDA ---- Building plot for sale in the most beautiful street of Budapest, Buda / Ürömhegy. A truly rare, ideal building plot in one of the most beautiful streets of the new place of the peoples with good taste. The area is 1,110 sq.m., its buildability is 30%. A fantastic panorama of the mountain, chirping birds, sunshine and everything that comes with this part of Buda for those who plan their future life here. The floor plans of the house planned for the plot are already available, and we can provide a contractor if required. The purchase price of the property is not subject to VAT. All utilities in the street. Transportation is ideal both by car and public transport, we can easily and quickly get into the heart of the city. The location of the lot: South Buildability: 30% Sewer: in the street Water: in the street Electricity: in the street Gas: in the street The property is for sale from a private person, free of lawsuits and encumbrances. Please feel free to contact with me