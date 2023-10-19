  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Hungary

Central Hungary
2
Residential complex ---- PANORAMIC PLOT FOR SALE IN HUNGARY ----
Budapest, Hungary
from
€319,000
Completion date: 2023
Agency: OTP Bank
---- PANORAMIC PLOT FOR SALE IN HUNGARY ----   ---- PANORAMIC PLOT FOR SALE IN HUNGARY / BUDAPEST / BUDA ----  Building plot for sale in the most beautiful street of Budapest, Buda / Ürömhegy. A truly rare, ideal building plot in one of the most beautiful streets of the new place  of the peoples with good taste. The area is 1,110 sq.m.,  its buildability is 30%. A fantastic panorama of the mountain, chirping birds,  sunshine and everything that comes with this part of Buda for those who plan their future life here.  The floor plans of the house planned for the plot are already available, and we can provide a contractor if required.  The purchase price of the property is not subject to VAT. All utilities in the street.  Transportation is ideal both by car and public transport,  we can easily and quickly get into the heart of the city.  The location of the lot: South Buildability: 30% Sewer: in the street  Water: in the street Electricity: in the street Gas: in the street  The property is for sale from a private person, free of lawsuits and encumbrances. Please feel free to contact with me 
FAQ on new buildings in Hungary

How much does square meter cost in new buildings in Hungary on average?

For a square meter of housing in new buildings owners ask about 1500-3500 euros. Exact prices depend on the location of residential complexes in Hungary. The most expensive square meter of new buildings is in Budapest - within 3000-3500 euros. Cheaper you can buy a new property in small resorts - Eger and Tapolce. One square meter of housing here costs 600-1650 euros.

In which Hungarian cities people buy new properties most often?

Customers are particularly interested in new buildings in the Hungarian capital — Budapest. Here, foreigners who move to the country for work and study acquire housing. Buyers looking for holiday apartments and homes are more likely to choose Debrecen and Hevis.

Can foreigners buy real estate from a developer in Hungary?

Yes, foreigners are allowed to purchase any new property they like. To buy an apartment in a new building in Hungary, foreigners need only the passport of their country. Citizens from non-EU states additionally need to obtain a purchase permit from the Hungarian Municipality.
