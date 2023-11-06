One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna

  1. Realting.com
Becici, Montenegro
from
€147,600
34
About the complex

Introducing the new 1-bedroom apartments in the prestigious suburb of Budva. Ranging from 41 to 64 square meters, these apartments are perfect for those seeking a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle with a panoramic sea view.

With options on the ground, first, third, and fourth floors, each apartment comes equipped with a terrace and panoramic windows. The price starts from 147,600 to 230,400 EUR. The complex is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in June 2023. The club house is situated in a prime location, providing excellent access to the city’s infrastructure while offering a tranquil beach resort lifestyle.

The view from each apartment is breathtaking, offering unforgettable sunsets and stunning views of the Budva Riviera. The complex also includes its own pool and sauna, adding an extra level of comfort and coziness to your life.

The house is built using premium European-made finishing materials, ensuring that each apartment is of the highest quality. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of luxury in one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations on the Budva Riviera. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Apartment building Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici
Pelinovo, Montenegro
Embrace the opportunity to own a piece of tranquility in Radanovici with these stunning apartments for sale. Choose from a range of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom options, each designed to offer modern comfort and style. Situated across all floors of a 3-story building, these new-build apartments come with the added luxury of a terrace, allowing you to bask in the breathtaking mountain and city views. Located 2 km from the coast, 8 km from Tivat’s city center, and just 6 km from Tivat Airport. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Studio – from 47.000 EUR 1-bedroom – from 78.000 EUR 2-bedroom – from 96.900 EUR Whether you’re looking for a serene escape or an investment opportunity, these apartments offer both, with flexible payment plans to suit your needs. Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot in Radanovici’s blossoming community. Contact us today to learn more about these new-construction homes and kickstart your journey towards a peaceful and modern lifestyle.
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks s basseynom Ulcin
Ulcinj, Montenegro
from
€75,300
Agency: TRADEGORIA
New residential complex in Ultsin High quality construction A project for a comfortable stay High rental potential for rental Real estate objects of various layouts: from apartments with 1 bedroom to spacious apartments with 3 bedrooms Two cases Pool Promising location Parking Possibility of installment payment for the period until the end of construction. Distance to Velika Plaza Beach: 600 m. Prices from 1,500 euros per sq.m.
Apartment building Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€229,250
Welcome to Sea Star, the newest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The hotel will be opening in June 2023, and we are excited to offer you the opportunity to own a fully furnished studio apartment with a terrace. The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use. The hotel has two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. All of these amenities are available for our guests. The Studio apartments are available on the 6th and 7th floors, and they range in size from 35 to 43 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes a terrace. The condo-hotel is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about available apartments and to schedule a viewing.
