Residential complex Parkside Residence

Parkside Residences residential complex, located in the Mrcevac area, Tivat. The project is situated on an elevation amidst Mediterranean greenery, approximately 2 km from the city center and near the coast of the Tivat Bay. Thanks to its location at an altitude of about 100 meters above sea level, most residences are oriented towards panoramic views of the sea, the park, and the mountains. The complex combines the urban real estate format with a calmer, private atmosphere. There is no dense first-line development or tourist noise from the center of Tivat, yet the drive to the promenade, restaurants, and Porto Montenegro takes only a few minutes. Key features of the complex: 3 residential buildings: A, B, and Cformats ranging from studios to 2-bedroom apartmentscommercial premises on the ground floorsunderground parkingstorage roomsgated entrance to the complex territoryresidential buildings with a height of Ground Floor + 4 floorsmodern architecture with panoramic glazingfinished interior of the apartmentsconstruction completion is scheduled for the end of 2027Complex infrastructure: large outdoor swimming poolpanoramic rooftop pool on building Bfitness roomjogging trackchildren's playgroundreceptionCCTV video surveillance systemManagement company of the complex supermarket on-sitepharmacycommercial premises for residents' daily infrastructure About the apartments: Layouts are designed with an emphasis on natural lighting, large windows, and open views of the bay and the mountain landscape of Tivat. Finishes include: Carrier A+ heating and air conditioning systemFrench wooden parquetaluminum double-glazed windowsItalian ceramics in kitchens and bathroomsLaufen sanitary wareHansgrohe faucetsfurniture packages available upon request About the Tivat area: Tivat is considered one of the most sought-after cities on the coast of Montenegro due to its modern infrastructure, international marina, and year-round demand for real estate. Nearby is Porto Montenegro, the country's largest premium yachting complex with restaurants, boutiques, sports infrastructure, and a promenade. Location: Tivat center — about 2 kmPorto Montenegro — about 2.5 kmsea and promenade — about 800 mbeaches — about 800 mTivat Airport — about 1.3 kmDubrovnik Airport — about 52 kmPodgorica Airport — about 88 km Investment potential: Tivat remains one of the most active real estate markets in Montenegro due to the development of Porto Montenegro, a limited number of new projects, and stable international demand. The complex is oriented both towards permanent residence and investment purchases for subsequent rental. The format of a modern residential complex with its own infrastructure and proximity to the airport makes the property attractive for long-term investments.