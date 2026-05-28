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Apart hotel Chernogoriya

Bar, Montenegro
from
$226,398
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3
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ID: 5801
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

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Apart hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
$226,398
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Other complexes
Apart-hotel Chernogore
Apart-hotel Chernogore
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Apart-hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
$112,616
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Agency
Your Invest Home
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
Residential complex Boka Verde
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Tivat, Montenegro
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The year of construction 2028
1 real estate property 1
Boka Verde — a modern residential complex in Tivat Boka Verde is a new premium residential complex located in one of the most sought-after locations in Tivat, opposite Zupa Park and just a few minutes from the sea, the city center, and the Porto Montenegro yacht marina. The project is design…
Agency
MD Realty
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Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Show all Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
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The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 48–81 m²
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The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activ…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
230,248
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0 – 81.0
257,677 – 373,440
Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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