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  4. Residential complex Marina Village

Residential complex Marina Village

Radovici, Montenegro
from
$585,097
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 38120
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 18
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Radovici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Marina Village — coastal district of Luštica Bay Marina Village — a coastal district within Luštica Bay, built around a modern yacht marina and seaside promenade. It is the first fully completed part of the Luštica Bay project, where a full-fledged infrastructure for living and recreation has already been formed. The district is located directly on the water and includes residential residences, apartments, townhouses, and villas with panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea and the marina. The architecture is designed in a modern Mediterranean style: natural stone, light facades, landscaped courtyards, and walking spaces along the coast. Marina Village already has a full-fledged premium resort-level infrastructure: modern yacht marinapromenade with restaurants and cafesequipped beaches and beach club areaspools and relaxation areasSPA and wellness spacesfitness infrastructureshops and serviceschildren's and walking areasThe central part of the district is the five-star hotel The Chedi Luštica Bay, located right on the Marina Village promenade. Residents and guests have access to restaurants, bars, a SPA complex, an indoor pool, and high-level service. Marina Village offers: seaside apartments,residences with marina views,townhouses,villas,The Chedi serviced residences.Most properties have spacious terraces, panoramic windows, and views of the sea, yacht marina, and the coast of the Luštica peninsula. The district is oriented both for seasonal vacations and year-round living. Location Marina Village is located within Luštica Bay on the Luštica peninsula — one of the most picturesque parts of the Montenegrin coast. Tivat Airport — about 15 minutesKotor — about 20–25 minutesPorto Montenegro — about 20 minutesBeaches and marina — within the districtThe district combines the atmosphere of a private seaside resort and full-fledged infrastructure for comfortable living. Investment potential Marina Village is considered one of the most sought-after parts of Luštica Bay due to its waterfront location, ready infrastructure, and limited number of first-line properties. Apartments and residences here are consistently in demand both among buyers for personal use and for rental.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 37.3 – 75.7
Price per m², USD 11,062 – 16,935
Apartment price, USD 585,097 – 1,03M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 79.7 – 115.5
Price per m², USD 12,413 – 12,970
Apartment price, USD 1,03M – 1,43M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 107.5
Price per m², USD 18,136
Apartment price, USD 1,95M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 234.5 – 416.5
Price per m², USD 10,520 – 12,423
Apartment price, USD 2,47M – 5,17M

Location on the map

Radovici, Montenegro
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex Marina Village
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$585,097
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