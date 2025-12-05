Residential complex Marina Village

Marina Village — coastal district of Luštica Bay Marina Village — a coastal district within Luštica Bay, built around a modern yacht marina and seaside promenade. It is the first fully completed part of the Luštica Bay project, where a full-fledged infrastructure for living and recreation has already been formed. The district is located directly on the water and includes residential residences, apartments, townhouses, and villas with panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea and the marina. The architecture is designed in a modern Mediterranean style: natural stone, light facades, landscaped courtyards, and walking spaces along the coast. Marina Village already has a full-fledged premium resort-level infrastructure: modern yacht marinapromenade with restaurants and cafesequipped beaches and beach club areaspools and relaxation areasSPA and wellness spacesfitness infrastructureshops and serviceschildren's and walking areasThe central part of the district is the five-star hotel The Chedi Luštica Bay, located right on the Marina Village promenade. Residents and guests have access to restaurants, bars, a SPA complex, an indoor pool, and high-level service. Marina Village offers: seaside apartments,residences with marina views,townhouses,villas,The Chedi serviced residences.Most properties have spacious terraces, panoramic windows, and views of the sea, yacht marina, and the coast of the Luštica peninsula. The district is oriented both for seasonal vacations and year-round living. Location Marina Village is located within Luštica Bay on the Luštica peninsula — one of the most picturesque parts of the Montenegrin coast. Tivat Airport — about 15 minutesKotor — about 20–25 minutesPorto Montenegro — about 20 minutesBeaches and marina — within the districtThe district combines the atmosphere of a private seaside resort and full-fledged infrastructure for comfortable living. Investment potential Marina Village is considered one of the most sought-after parts of Luštica Bay due to its waterfront location, ready infrastructure, and limited number of first-line properties. Apartments and residences here are consistently in demand both among buyers for personal use and for rental.