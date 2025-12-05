Residential complex OLEA Residence

OLEA Residence residential complex, Bar We offer for sale apartments in the OLEA Residence residential complex — two already built buildings in Bar, near the Old Town. Commissioning and occupancy are expected in about 1–1.5 months, making the complex one of the closest to completion among new developments in this area. The complex consists of two buildings and is built using high-quality technical solutions: ceiling height in apartments is 3 meters, which creates a sense of spaciousness, rare for new buildings in this segment. Heating and cooling are implemented through a Mitsubishi Electric multi-split system with a 5-year warranty on air conditioners — there is no underfloor heating in the apartments. Windows and doors are aluminum, manufactured by Braća Marić, external facade insulation is done using the Styropor system with Bavalit coating. The complex territory is equipped with a video surveillance system. Location: The complex is located in the area of Old Bar, in a quiet part of the city with good transport accessibility: • pharmacy "Stari Grad" — about 220 m • supermarket Femić — about 655 m • Old Bar market — about 850 m • bus stop (Stari Bar) — about 770 m • Old Town Bar (fortress, historical landmark) — about 1.1 km • central bus station of Bar — about 2 km • sea and city beach — about 2.5–3 km (5–7 minutes by car) Investment potential: Proximity to the historic center of Bar and the imminent commissioning make the complex an interesting option both for personal residence and for investment with subsequent rental — especially given the growing interest of tourists in the Old Town. The absence of a long wait for construction completion also reduces the typical risks of buying at the construction stage.