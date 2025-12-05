  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential complex OLEA Residence

Residential complex OLEA Residence

, Montenegro
from
$143,760
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 39718
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 63
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/08/2026

Location

Show on map

About the complex

OLEA Residence residential complex, Bar We offer for sale apartments in the OLEA Residence residential complex — two already built buildings in Bar, near the Old Town. Commissioning and occupancy are expected in about 1–1.5 months, making the complex one of the closest to completion among new developments in this area. The complex consists of two buildings and is built using high-quality technical solutions: ceiling height in apartments is 3 meters, which creates a sense of spaciousness, rare for new buildings in this segment. Heating and cooling are implemented through a Mitsubishi Electric multi-split system with a 5-year warranty on air conditioners — there is no underfloor heating in the apartments. Windows and doors are aluminum, manufactured by Braća Marić, external facade insulation is done using the Styropor system with Bavalit coating. The complex territory is equipped with a video surveillance system. Location: The complex is located in the area of Old Bar, in a quiet part of the city with good transport accessibility: • pharmacy "Stari Grad" — about 220 m • supermarket Femić — about 655 m • Old Bar market — about 850 m • bus stop (Stari Bar) — about 770 m • Old Town Bar (fortress, historical landmark) — about 1.1 km • central bus station of Bar — about 2 km • sea and city beach — about 2.5–3 km (5–7 minutes by car) Investment potential: Proximity to the historic center of Bar and the imminent commissioning make the complex an interesting option both for personal residence and for investment with subsequent rental — especially given the growing interest of tourists in the Old Town. The absence of a long wait for construction completion also reduces the typical risks of buying at the construction stage.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$271,038
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Residential complex A new residential complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$163,012
Residential complex Porto-Montenegrro-apartments in Vero&Versa residences
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$449,786
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
from
$297,069
You are viewing
Residential complex OLEA Residence
, Montenegro
from
$143,760
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Show all Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 53–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota. A modern residential complex located just 150 meters from the sea in the picturesque village of Dobrota, within the Bay of Kotor. The complex consists of two independent buildings with names that reflect their unique character: Le Soleil and La L…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
295,501 – 359,829
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0
468,661
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apart-hotel Chernogoriya
Apart-hotel Chernogoriya
Apart-hotel Chernogoriya
Apart-hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
$130,133
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Agency
Your Invest Home
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$159,841
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to build an exclusive mini-city consisting of sixteen houses. This complex stands out for its excellent location, including its proximity to Porto Montenegro, as well as schools and kindergartens, making it …
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Montenegro Residence Permit in 2026
28.05.2026
Montenegro Residence Permit in 2026
Montenegro Citizenship Requirements
06.05.2026
Montenegro Citizenship Requirements
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Show all publications