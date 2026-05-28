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Apart hotel Chernogore

Bar, Montenegro
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$113,888
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3
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ID: 5796
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

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Apart hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
$113,888
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Modern apartment with sea view — an ideal option for living or vacation. Details: • Floor: 6th (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bedroom, bathroom, terrace • Condition: new building • Parking: in front of the building • Construction completion: December 2025
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Apart-hotel Chernogore
Apart-hotel Chernogore
Apart-hotel Chernogore
Apart-hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
$226,529
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Agency
Your Invest Home
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Agency
Your Invest Home
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
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