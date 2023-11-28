Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Budva Municipality
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial property
169
restaurants
4
hotels
66
offices
6
investment properties
8
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 1 room in Budva, Montenegro
Warehouse 1 room
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Technical premise 70m2 in the area of Rosino, Budva. Located in the basement. Two passage…
€70,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir