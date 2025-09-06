Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Sliema
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Sliema, Malta

сommercial property
23
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Sliema, Malta
Investment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled on one of the most prestigious and sought-after roads just moments from the seafront…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go