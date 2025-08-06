Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Pembroke
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Pembroke, Malta

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pembroke, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious duplex penthouse offers modern living with high-end finishes. The first floor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pembroke, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious Penthouse in Pembroke Large Open-Plan Kitchen, Living, and Dining Area Terrace with…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go