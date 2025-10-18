Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Fgura
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Fgura, Malta

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Fgura, Malta
3 bedroom house
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious Terraced House situated in a very quiet area in Fgura, Accommodation comprises of…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Fgura, Malta
3 bedroom house
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A terraced house located in a prime area in Fgura ideal for development. Plot size 21ft by 85ft
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go