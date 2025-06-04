Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius city municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

Vilnius
510
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
UP UP
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
Neat 57 sq.m. apartment, Antakalnio g. 94. 3 spacious rooms, in a convenient location in Vi…
$176,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Vilnius city municipality

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go