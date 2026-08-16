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Сommercial property in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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10 properties total found
Commercial property 612 m² in Kalinas, Lithuania
Commercial property 612 m²
Kalinas, Lithuania
Area 612 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF 612 KNOWLEDGE M. ADMINISTRATIVE / PRODUCTION / STORAGE BUILDINGS FOR MEDICAL G. 7, C…
$1,33M
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Commercial property 612 m² in Kalinas, Lithuania
Commercial property 612 m²
Kalinas, Lithuania
Area 612 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF 612 KNOWLEDGE M. ADMINISTRATIVE / PRODUCTION / STORAGE BUILDINGS FOR MEDICAL G. 7, C…
$1,36M
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Commercial property 1 767 m² in Kalniskes, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 767 m²
Kalniskes, Lithuania
Area 1 767 m²
Floor 1
Just 23 km from Vilnius city center, in a wonderful nature shelter, modern "VILA NORA" is so…
$1,16M
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Commercial property 925 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 925 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 925 m²
Floor 1
PRESENTATION OF THE COLUMN OF 925 KW.M. PRODUCTION, INDUSTRY, STORAGE PREMISES WITH THE BASI…
$753,547
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Commercial property 925 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 925 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 925 m²
Floor 1
PRESENTATION OF THE COLUMN OF 925 KW.M. PRODUCTION, INDUSTRY, STORAGE PREMISES WITH THE BASI…
$766,612
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Commercial property 229 m² in Platiniskes, Lithuania
Commercial property 229 m²
Platiniskes, Lithuania
Area 229 m²
Floor 2
COMMERCIAL PATALPOS (separate building) - Platiniskių g. 72, Vilnius district, near Pilaitė …
$528,961
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 297 m² in Europa, Lithuania
Commercial property 297 m²
Europa, Lithuania
Area 297 m²
Floor 1
A building with a land plot of 297 sq. m is sold in Vilnius district, the European village. …
$34,779
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Commercial property 2 050 m² in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 050 m²
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 2 050 m²
Number of floors 2
Production / storage and administration rooms. Production facilities - 1730 square meters. A…
$1,42M
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Commercial property 123 m² in Gaukstonys, Lithuania
Commercial property 123 m²
Gaukstonys, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
THE BUILDING OF THE DESIGNATION OF ONE HIGH 122.65 KV.M WAREHOUSE IS FOR SALE. BLUE K . • P…
$45,588
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Commercial property 2 388 m² in Jokubonys, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 388 m²
Jokubonys, Lithuania
Area 2 388 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE LOCATION OF THE SANDARDING, PRODUCTION PATALPOSAL IN THE LOCATION; DU SEPAR…
$683,814
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