Commercial real estate in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Suderve, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Suderve, Lithuania
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
We sell the existing café-restaurant "Fresh Dream" in Suderve, Vilnius r. with a residential…
€350,000
Commercial with Furnace heating, with Total security of the building in Jokubonys, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating, with Total security of the building
Jokubonys, Lithuania
Area 2 388 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE LOCATION OF THE SANDARDING, PRODUCTION PATALPOSAL IN THE LOCATION; DU SEPAR…
€700,000
Commercial in Geisiskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Geisiskes, Lithuania
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 1
In the Vilnius district, 1062 sq. M. m. the foundations of the former calf area. DESCRIPTIO…
€6,000
Commercial in Europa, Lithuania
Commercial
Europa, Lithuania
Area 297 m²
Floor 1
In the Vilnius district, the European village is sold for production and storage purposes, 2…
€35,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 849 m²
Floor 1
Extensive production warehouse – for sale 849.03 m ² Industrial g., New Vilnius. The premise…
€460,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Large administrative destinations of 151.32 square meters for sale at Industry g., New Vilni…
€125,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Gailiunai, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Destination administrative facilities - sandl for sale 315.43 m ² Industrial g., New Vilnius…
€200,000
Commercial with alarm system in Meleniai, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system
Meleniai, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
THE BUILDING OF THE DESIGNATION OF ONE HIGH 122.65 KV.M WAREHOUSE IS FOR SALE. BLUE K . • P…
€40,000
Commercial with Производственные, складские и административные помещения, with Недалеко от Вильнюса помещения коммерческого назначения, with Коммерческая недвижимость под Вильнюсом in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Commercial with Производственные, складские и административные помещения, with Недалеко от Вильнюса помещения коммерческого назначения, with Коммерческая недвижимость под Вильнюсом
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 2 050 m²
Number of floors 2
Production / storage and administration rooms. Production facilities - 1730 square meters. A…
€717,500
