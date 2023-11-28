Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Varenos rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Varenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

houses
9
9 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Varena, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Varena, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
€20,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture in Senoji Varena, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture
Senoji Varena, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
PART 1/2 OF THE MERKAL CITY CENTRE TILTO BATCH IS SELLED IN HOME, WITH DARTON 1/2 OF THE LAN…
€42,999
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37065770076 ruslanas.fiodorovas@capital.lt
House with garage in Vilguciai, Lithuania
House with garage
Vilguciai, Lithuania
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 2
€500,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067040429 dovydas.rocius@capital.lt
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Tolkunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Tolkunai, Lithuania
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale with 25.65 a. plot in the district of Varėna. ============ TAG1>>> ADVANTAG…
€150,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37069998676 ieva.kastaunaite@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Ilgai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Ilgai, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY WITH A LOT OF WATER FOR THE ELECTION OF THE ELECTION OF THE TELLANTS, LONG MARKETS. ALY…
€64,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37060413505 aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Varena, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Varena, Lithuania
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 2
WARRANTE R. IN THE CSPECTION, THE SODY FOR THE TOURSE FOR THE SPRISE, PRIVACY WITH THE LOSS …
€380,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37060413505 aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Uzuperkasis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Uzuperkasis, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY FOR THE COUPER OF THE WAIND, WARROWING Homestead with a 24-acre plot for sale, in a be…
€38,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37064877728 ugne.butrime@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Nedzinge, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Nedzinge, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY SODY IN THE NEDZING For sale 38.11 a.m. plot of house estate with homestead in the bea…
€12,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37069824231 nerijus.caplikas@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Margionys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Margionys, Lithuania
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
RETA PROGA to acquire an exclusive SODY IN the NATIONAL PARK of Dzucian Dzucian, near Marcin…
€350,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
+37067080603 justina.zabarauskiene@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Varenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

