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Houses for sale in Ukmerge District Municipality, Lithuania

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20 properties total found
House in Jasiuliskis, Lithuania
House
Jasiuliskis, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique homestead - part of the former Jasiuliškės manor. The living house is 143 sq.m. are…
$11,405
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
Vyšnių g., Ukmergė m. house with a farm building is sold in 152,54 sq. m. DESCRIPTION OF TH…
$99,675
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House in Varine, Lithuania
House
Varine, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
The fully furnished Scandinavian interior 3-room houses in Alionių kalba, Ukmergė district! …
$194,321
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
11,5 a SODO plot with a house and a sauna in UKMERGĖ garden community "UNILITY." -----------…
$27,740
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
NEWLY BUILT HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF UKMERGĖ. This is a great opportunity to purchase…
$222,025
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House in Taujenai, Lithuania
House
Taujenai, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
BUILDING IN THE CIRCUMSTANCES - FOR THE PEOPLE TO BE IMPLEMENTED! The homestead is sold in …
$41,257
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House in Sarapai, Lithuania
House
Sarapai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy garden house near the pond for sale. Are you looking for a place to relax around natu…
$70,129
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
In Ukmergė, in Taikos street, a brick residential house with a land plot of 7.29 century hol…
$82,411
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House in Padbariskiai, Lithuania
House
Padbariskiai, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale NAM with a 30-bar plot in VIDENDS, UKERGES G. -------------------------------------…
$64,715
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
A + + CLASS NAM PROJECT NOVA NAMAI UKERGIA - NEW G. The modern, high-quality building of on…
$295,177
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House in Tvarkai, Lithuania
House
Tvarkai, Lithuania
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF SPACE HOUSEHOLD IN THE ROAD OF NATURE - UKGERIA AREA • Address: Vytauto g., Dukstyn…
$346,103
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4 room house in Toluciai, Lithuania
4 room house
Toluciai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY Set within a luxury golf community, these townhouses …
$904,020
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House in Toluciai, Lithuania
House
Toluciai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
UKRAINE RAJONE, TOLUTES K. sold NAM with a plot of 10 ares. In addition, the agricultural pa…
$40,576
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
2 floors 105,18 sq.m. house for sale Sewage Street, Ukmerge. GENERAL: - Address: Sekosių g.,…
$95,820
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House in Vepriai, Lithuania
House
Vepriai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Forest surrounded, just 500 meters from Lake Vepriai, the cosy oasis of recreation with a sp…
$156,504
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House in Deltuva, Lithuania
House
Deltuva, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale near the river Armona 92,52 sq.m. area, 1 floor house Armonos g., Deltuvos mstl., Ukmer…
$38,571
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House in Varine, Lithuania
House
Varine, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
The fully furnished Scandinavian interior 3-room houses in Alionių kalba, Ukmergė district! …
$144,797
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House in Taujeneliai, Lithuania
House
Taujeneliai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
COLOR SOURCE FOR NATURAL HOURS Sold homestead in Taujėnėnai - only 5 km from the town of Ta…
$60,483
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
A SPACIOUS HOUSE with a 15-acre plot in UKMERGĖ is for sale. -------------------------------…
$239,335
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House in Kurenai, Lithuania
House
Kurenai, Lithuania
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 1
Kurėnai manor surrounded by a hundred-year-old park is for sale in a wonderful location, by …
$273,525
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