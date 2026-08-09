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Сommercial property in Ukmerge District Municipality, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 1 764 m² in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 764 m²
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 1 764 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale - Dining room - Restaurant in Ukmerge Equipped with 1764, 09 sq.m 2 a buil…
$968,736
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Commercial property 594 m² in Varine, Lithuania
Commercial property 594 m²
Varine, Lithuania
Area 594 m²
Floor 1
ATTENTION INVESTIGATIONS! SELLING MODERN, OPEN TO EUROPEAN STANDARDS FOR RULES OF RULES OF T…
$1,71M
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Commercial property 7 500 m² in Viskonys, Lithuania
Commercial property 7 500 m²
Viskonys, Lithuania
Area 7 500 m²
A territory of almost 12 hectares with buildings is for sale in the very center of Lithuania…
$757,893
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Commercial property 7 500 m² in Viskonys, Lithuania
Commercial property 7 500 m²
Viskonys, Lithuania
Area 7 500 m²
The area of ​​almost 12 ha for sale with buildings in the very center of Lithuania (Ukmergė …
$757,893
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Commercial property 125 m² in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Commercial property 125 m²
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
CATERING BUILDING FOR SALE IN VILNIUS STR. UKMERGĖ, STRATEGICALLY ATTRACTIVE, IN A VISIBLE L…
$368,799
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