Lands for sale in Ukmerge, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€4,500
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
€10,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
10.55 a plot for sale almost in the heart of the Ukmerge"! ADVANTAGE: • Plot in the central…
€25,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
A plot of land for sale in a promising part of the city of Ukmerge, which stands out for its…
€180,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
8100 sq.m. agricultural plot in the Ukmerge district, in the village of Varkališkis. Just 15…
€20,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Opportunity to build your dream house in Ukmerge! IKI UKMERGY CENTRO ONLY 5 MIN ROAD. -----…
€12,600
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Opportunity to build your dream house in Ukmerge! IKI UKMERGY CENTRO ONLY 5 MIN ROAD. -----…
€14,000
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Opportunity to build your dream house in Ukmerge! IKI UKMERGY CENTRO ONLY 5 MIN ROAD. -----…
€12,600
Plot of land in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Home estate plot for sale 9 a Ukmerge on Ring Street. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ring g.…
€30,000
